Morgan Stanley Increases London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target to GBX 9,050

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9,050.00.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

