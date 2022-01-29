Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ebix were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 223,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

