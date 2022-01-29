Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 98,600 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ReWalk Robotics were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

