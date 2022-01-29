Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

