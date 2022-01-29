Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $52.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $506.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.