Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 79.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 217,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

