Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GameStop were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 253.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $413.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

