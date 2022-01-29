Gerry P. Smith Sells 33,275 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ODP by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,548 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

