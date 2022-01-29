Zacks Investment Research Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.10.

UDMY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07. Udemy has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

