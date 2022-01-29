Brokers Offer Predictions for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

