Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $12,122,885. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $5,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

