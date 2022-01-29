Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $269.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $243.02 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,698,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.