William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Several other research firms have also commented on INCY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

INCY stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $94.50.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

