Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

