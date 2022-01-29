Raymond James & Associates Has $265,000 Stock Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.47 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $278.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.91.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.