Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,029 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steelcase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

