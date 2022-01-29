Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up to $82.38

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.38, but opened at $86.95. Elastic shares last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 3,131 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,794,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Elastic by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

