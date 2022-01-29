Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231,904 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 231,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $571.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

