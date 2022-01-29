DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.36. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 418,470 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 143,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,444 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

