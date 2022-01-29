Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Grows By 12,866.7%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12,866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPL. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

