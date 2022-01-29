Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $53.32

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $59.23. Galapagos shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 17,771 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,029.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $72,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.