Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $53.32

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $59.23. Galapagos shares last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 17,771 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,029.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth $72,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.