Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.07

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.07 and last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 53555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9499997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.