Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,199 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Universal were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Universal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

