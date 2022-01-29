H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

