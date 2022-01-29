Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get DeNA alerts:

Shares of DNACF opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.59. DeNA has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.26.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DeNA (DNACF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.