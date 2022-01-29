Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cargotec stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

