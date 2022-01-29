E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Raised to €12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
Shares of E.On stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.