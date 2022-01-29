E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target Raised to €12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

