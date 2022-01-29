National Bankshares Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

MRU opened at C$67.46 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

