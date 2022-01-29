Raymond James & Associates Invests $284,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

