TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.11.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.