Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $576.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

