Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $576.71 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.85 and a 200 day moving average of $471.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

