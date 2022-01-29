Raymond James & Associates Has $279,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after purchasing an additional 773,725 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,439,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after buying an additional 385,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

