Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.06 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.