Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after acquiring an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 108,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

