Raymond James & Associates Buys New Holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

