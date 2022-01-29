SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,351 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 248.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

