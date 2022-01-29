SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

