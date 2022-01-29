SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,754,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.35 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

