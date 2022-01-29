12,235 Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in eGain by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $322,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.97 on Friday. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

eGain Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.