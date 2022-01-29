Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

