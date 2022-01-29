Brokers Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

