Critical Review: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and ImmunityBio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyadic International presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.56%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82% ImmunityBio N/A N/A -94.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.60 million 66.34 -$9.32 million N/A N/A ImmunityBio $110,000.00 18,686.97 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

