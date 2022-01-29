ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $675.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.