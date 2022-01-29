Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 25.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.