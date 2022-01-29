BMO Capital Markets Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $35.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

