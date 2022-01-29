SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPNE. Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.17.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at about $4,874,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

