Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

