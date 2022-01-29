FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.48 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$618.23 million and a P/E ratio of -25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

