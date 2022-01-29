Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.96 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

